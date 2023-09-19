Downtown Salisbury hosts second annual Bell Tower Brewfest Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

1 of 1

SALISBURY — Downtown Salisbury will host the second annual Bell Tower Brewfest beer festival on Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 7 p.m. at Bell Tower Green.

The weekend kicks off with Salisbury’s Buskers’ Bash, which celebrates the best local talent from musicians to dancers to magicians on Friday, Oct. 6. The event begins at 5 p.m., while the music begins at 5:30 p.m. The bash is free to the public. Guitar pick voting packs will be located throughout downtown Salisbury.

The festivities continue with the Bell Tower Brewfest on Saturday, Oct. 7. The ticketed event will allow attendees, 21 years of age or older, to experience the diverse flavors offered by craft breweries from across North Carolina. Attendees also will enjoy live music, food trucks and craft beer samples from local breweries.

Bell Tower Brewfest tickets include one souvenir Brewfest glass, wristband and access to free tastings from over 16 breweries.

All ticket holders must be 21 years old, and hold a state-issued photo I.D. showing date of birth. Each individual ticket holder must be present when checking in or purchasing tickets. Two tent locations at Bell Tower Green, 120 South Church Street, will be open to purchase tickets and check-in attendees. This is a rain or shine event and no refunds.

For more information on the Bell Tower Brewfest or to purchase an overnight stay package and earn two free tickets, go to https://www.downtownsalisburync.com/events/belltowerbrewfest2023/. To purchase a single or combination ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-bell-tower brewfest-tickets-623863531617.