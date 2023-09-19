Chick-Fil-A distribution center bringing 112 jobs to Kannapolis Published 10:56 am Tuesday, September 19, 2023

KANNAPOLIS – The Rowan County EDC announced that Project Swarm, who was offered a tax incentive from the Rowan County Board of Commissioners earlier this year, will be a Chick-Fil-A Supply distribution center in Kannapolis’ Lakeshore Corporate Park.

The distribution center is expected to bring an investment of $58.3 million along with 112 full-time jobs. The EDC noted that 85 of those jobs should be arriving in the first two years.

“The City of Kannapolis is excited to welcome Chick-fil-A Supply and their staff. With over 100 jobs, salaries above the county average and their substantial investment the company will be a significant employer in our City and Rowan County. They have selected a beautiful premier location, overlooking I-85 and Lake Fisher. It reflects the strong corporate presence for which they are known and is expected to make an immediate positive impact in our City. We are very pleased that they have selected Kannapolis as their new distribution center locale and thus are helping us continue the revitalization momentum and healthy economic job growth we are experiencing,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant in the release.

The Lakeshore Corporate Park stands where the Kannapolis Intimidators ballpark used to stand before the team moved to its current location. The Chick-Fil-A center will occupy a 126,000 building on the property.

“Chick-fil-A, a beloved American company and a name that resonates with so many, choosing to establish their distribution center here is a testament to Rowan County’s growing appeal to major employers. The introduction of 112 jobs not only signifies robust economic growth but also promises stability and progress for our residents. It’s an honor and a thrill to welcome such a significant investment from a brand everyone knows and loves to our county,” said Rowan County Commissioner Greg Edds in the release.

The company is set to launch the new facility in 2024. This facility will handle key operations, from warehousing restaurant supplies to supplying deliveries and providing operational support, including customer service and administrative tasks. Information for those who want to look into the jobs that Chick-Fil-A Supply offers can be found at www.cfa-supply.com.