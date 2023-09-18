HS football: Scores, schedules, standings for SPC, CCC, GMC

Carson's Makani Guida 22 with Ricky Gaiarza 55 blocking. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

 

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

Salisbury 5-0 1-0

North Rowan 4-1 1-0

Lexington 3-2 1-0

West Davidson 0-4 0-0

South Davidson 3-2 0-1

Thomasville 3-2 0-1

East Davidson 2-3 0-1

                  Friday’s scores

Salisbury 12, Thomasville 6

North Rowan 20, South Davidson 14

Lexington 38, East Davidson 13

                Friday’s games

Salisbury at West Davidson

North Rowan at Thomasville

Lexington at South Davidson

Open: East Davidson

   

  South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

Robinson 4-0 2-0

NW Cabarrus 4-0 1-0

West Rowan 1-3 1-0

Concord 3-1 1-1

South Rowan 1-3 0-1

Carson 1-3 0-1

Central Cabarrus 1-3 0-1

East Rowan 0-4 0-1

                Friday’s scores

West Rowan 32,  Carson 14

Northwest Cabarrus 63, South Rowan 0

Concord 11, East Rowan 10

                Friday’s games

Carson at Robinson

East Rowan at NW Cabarrus

South Rowan at West Rowan

Central Cabarrus at Concord

     

Greater Metro

  Overall GMC

Mooresville 4-0 1-0

West Cabarrus 1-4 1-0

Hickory Ridge 1-4 1-0

Lake Norman 4-0 0-0

A.L. Brown 2-2 0-1

South Iredell 2-3 0-1

Cox Mill 1-4 0-1

                   Friday’s scores

Mooresville 42,  Cox Mill 3

Hickory Ridge 33, A.L.Brown 28

West Cabarrus 23, South Iredell 22, OT

