HS football: Scores, schedules, standings for SPC, CCC, GMC
Published 8:59 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
Salisbury 5-0 1-0
North Rowan 4-1 1-0
Lexington 3-2 1-0
West Davidson 0-4 0-0
South Davidson 3-2 0-1
Thomasville 3-2 0-1
East Davidson 2-3 0-1
Friday’s scores
Salisbury 12, Thomasville 6
North Rowan 20, South Davidson 14
Lexington 38, East Davidson 13
Friday’s games
Salisbury at West Davidson
North Rowan at Thomasville
Lexington at South Davidson
Open: East Davidson
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
Robinson 4-0 2-0
NW Cabarrus 4-0 1-0
West Rowan 1-3 1-0
Concord 3-1 1-1
South Rowan 1-3 0-1
Carson 1-3 0-1
Central Cabarrus 1-3 0-1
East Rowan 0-4 0-1
Friday’s scores
West Rowan 32, Carson 14
Northwest Cabarrus 63, South Rowan 0
Concord 11, East Rowan 10
Friday’s games
Carson at Robinson
East Rowan at NW Cabarrus
South Rowan at West Rowan
Central Cabarrus at Concord
Greater Metro
Overall GMC
Mooresville 4-0 1-0
West Cabarrus 1-4 1-0
Hickory Ridge 1-4 1-0
Lake Norman 4-0 0-0
A.L. Brown 2-2 0-1
South Iredell 2-3 0-1
Cox Mill 1-4 0-1
Friday’s scores
Mooresville 42, Cox Mill 3
Hickory Ridge 33, A.L.Brown 28
West Cabarrus 23, South Iredell 22, OT