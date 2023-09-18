High school volleyball: Standings, schedules for SPC, CCC
Published 8:45 pm Monday, September 18, 2023
Central Carolina
Overall CCC
W. Davidson 9-4 5-0
Salisbury 6-6 4-1
Lexington 7-4 3-2
E. Davidson 2-9 2-2
S. Davidson 2-8 2-4
N.Rowan 1-6 1-4
Thomasville 0-10 0-4
Monday’s games
Salisbury at South Stanly
TW Andrews at Thomasville
Wheatmore at East Davidson
Tuesday’s games
West Davidson at East Davidson
Thomasville at Lexington
North Rowan at Salisbury
Wednesday’s games
Jordan-Matthews at South Davidson
Ledford at West Davidson
Thursday’s games
Lexington at East Davidson
North Rowan at South Davidson
Salisbury at Thomasville
South Piedmont
Overall SPC
South Rowan 12-3 8-0
LN Charter 9-1 6-1
West Rowan 8-5 6-2
Carson 6-7 4-3
East Rowan 6-7 4-4
Central Cabarrus 5-6 3-5
Robinson 4-7 2-4
NW Cabarrus 1-9 1-7
Concord 2-9 0-8
Monday’s games
South Rowan at Robinson
NW Cabarrus at LN Charter
West Rowan at East Rowan
Carson at Central Cabarrus
Wednesday’s games
LN Charter at South Rowan
Robinson at West Rowan
NW Cabarrus at Carson
Concord at Central Cabarrus
Thursday’s games
South Rowan at NW Cabarrus
West Rowan at LN Charter
Carson at Concord
Central Cabarrus at East Rowan