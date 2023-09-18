High school volleyball: Standings, schedules for SPC, CCC

Published 8:45 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

By Post Sports

Salisbury's, Ashley Yang 2 sets. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Pos

Central Carolina

  Overall CCC

W. Davidson 9-4 5-0

Salisbury 6-6 4-1

Lexington 7-4 3-2

E. Davidson 2-9 2-2

S. Davidson 2-8 2-4

N.Rowan 1-6 1-4

Thomasville 0-10 0-4

               Monday’s games

Salisbury at South Stanly

TW Andrews at Thomasville

Wheatmore at East Davidson

             Tuesday’s games

West Davidson at East Davidson

Thomasville at Lexington

North Rowan at Salisbury

         Wednesday’s games

Jordan-Matthews at South Davidson

Ledford at West Davidson

              Thursday’s games

Lexington at East Davidson

North Rowan at South Davidson

Salisbury at Thomasville

South Piedmont

  Overall SPC

South Rowan 12-3 8-0

LN Charter 9-1 6-1

West Rowan 8-5 6-2

Carson 6-7 4-3

East Rowan 6-7 4-4

Central Cabarrus 5-6 3-5

Robinson 4-7 2-4

NW Cabarrus 1-9 1-7

Concord 2-9 0-8

              Monday’s games

South Rowan at Robinson

NW Cabarrus at LN Charter

West Rowan at East Rowan

Carson at Central Cabarrus

          Wednesday’s games

LN Charter at South Rowan

Robinson at West Rowan

NW Cabarrus at Carson

Concord at Central Cabarrus

              Thursday’s games

South Rowan at NW Cabarrus

West Rowan at LN Charter

Carson at Concord

Central Cabarrus at East Rowan

