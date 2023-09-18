High school girls golf: Mustangs win again Published 8:35 pm Monday, September 18, 2023

SALISBURY — East Rowan’s girls shot 249 at Corbin Hills on Monday and cruised to their seventh straight county championship.

East’s Addison Queen shot 79 and was the individual champion. She finished one shot ahead of teammate Hannah Waddell. Queen and Waddell were co-champs last season.

Kaley Pfister shot 90 and was the third scorer for East. East also placed Jaelyn Earnhardt and Izzy Stepp on the all-county team.

South Rowan finished second and was led by Kassidy Sechler, who shot 85 and placed third individually. South’s Ella Carden and Ava Blume also made all-county.

See Thursday’s print edition for a full story and photos on the county tournament.