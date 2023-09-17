Preview: Salisbury City Council to consider non-annexation agreement with Granite Quarry
Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 17, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will receive an update and consider approving a non-annexation agreement with Granite Quarry. This will allow future developers to evaluate which municipality they should partner with if annexation is required.
The meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed:
- Council to recognize Parks and Recreation Director Nick Aceves for his service to the city.
- Mayor Karen Alexander to proclaim the following observance for the month of September: Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23.
- Council to receive public comment. Anyone who wishes to speak through Zoom must sign up before 5 p.m. by contacting Connie Snyder at csnyd@salisburync.gov. Anyone who wishes to speak in person can sign up in council chambers. People who are unable to speak during the meeting may submit written comments to the email above and they will be shared with council.
- Planner Malikia Cherubala will present to council regarding the city’s fiscal year of 2022-2023 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on the use of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Program funds. There will be a public hearing concerning this matter.
- Transportation Director Wendy Brindle will give an update on various city projects across multiple departments.