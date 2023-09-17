Preview: Salisbury City Council to consider non-annexation agreement with Granite Quarry Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will receive an update and consider approving a non-annexation agreement with Granite Quarry. This will allow future developers to evaluate which municipality they should partner with if annexation is required.

The meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the city hall building at 6 p.m. Here are the other agenda items that will be discussed: