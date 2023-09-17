Preview: County commissioners to recognize EMS division Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners during their meeting on Monday will recognize the county’s emergency medical services division for receiving accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services. The notice sent to the board by Allen Cress, emergency services chief, says that the CAAS accreditation means that the county’s EMS has met a gold standard determined by the ambulance industry to be necessary for modern emergency services providers.

The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, on the second floor of the Rowan County Administration Building, located at 130 W. Innes St. in Salisbury.

There is only one other item on Monday’s agenda after the recognition, outside of the routine agenda that includes the consent agenda, public comment and financial reports. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is asking the commissioners to approve a grant from Operation Underground Railroad that will help pay for a license for software that assists in retrieving forensics evidence from mobile devices. The grant is for a total of $9,054 and requires a local match of 100 percent. In the request to allow the sheriff’s office to apply for the grant, the office said that the match could come from asset forfeiture or other budget line items.