Kannapolis “Name the Truck” Contest winners revealed Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 17, 2023

1 of 5

KANNAPOLIS — The city of Kannapolis has announced the winners of the “Name the Truck” contest. The contest was held over the summer when elementary-aged children in Kannapolis were asked to submit creative names for the city’s six street sweeper and leaf vacuum vehicles.

The selected names reflect the work that is done daily by each of the trucks in the transportation and environmental services department. Designs were created to bring the names to life and have been printed, along with the winning child’s name on each truck.

“This was a fun way we could bring attention to the work our staff members do each day to ensure streets and stormwater drains are clear of debris and leaves. We hope that the trucks will make you smile and think about how important it is to not litter and to help us keep our streets clean,” commented Michael Rattler, director of transportation and environmental services.

The street sweepers are on the streets now and the leaf vacuum trucks will be seen around the city in October once loose leaf collection begins. The children that had their submissions chosen participated in a photo op with their newly designed truck and received a gift certificate.

The street sweeper naming winners:

“Sweepasaurus” submitted by Henry and Emily Baros, homeschooled

“BroomBroom!” submitted by Abel Moreno, G.W. Carver Elementary School

The leaf vacuum truck naming winners:

“Monster Leaf Eater” submitted by Kendra Lopez Cruz, G.W. Carver Elementary School

“The Leaf Cyclone” submitted by Miletus Gaddy, homeschooled

“The Klean Machine” submitted by Caleb Partee, G.W. Carver Elementary School

“Leaf-o-napolis” submitted by Kedrick Knox, Forest Park Elementary School