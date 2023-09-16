Love One Another Community Festival Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Love One Another Community Festival will be held from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, at 1312 N. Main St. in Salisbury. The event is a family fun-filled day with gospel music and singing, food, games, face painting and fellowship. Remember to bring your lawn chairs.

Life Impact Perfecting Church is not new to the community physically, but it is new to the community socially and wants to make a larger impact through the presence of the Lord.

Life Impact Perfecting Church is under the leadership of Bishop R.L. Mungro. He was called to ministry many years ago and has never looked back. Mungro initially started in ministry at St. John International Holiness Church in Newton under the leadership of his father Bishop B.B. Mungro. After many years of teaching the word in his home church, the Lord gave him a bigger vision to branch out and by following God’s direction the Life Impact Perfecting Church ministry came to fruition.

Being a Salisbury resident, the Lord called Mungro to make a difference in his own community.

The public is welcome to come experience God during the community day, and is also invited to the Sunday morning services at 11 a.m.