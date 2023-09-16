Library Notes: Rowan Public Library celebrates September as Library Card Sign-Up Month Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Brooke Taylor

Rowan Public Library

Since 1987, libraries across the nation have celebrated the month of September as National Library Card Sign-Up month. Public libraries use this month to encourage all people to sign up for library cards and enjoy the multiple amenities available to card holders. Locally, your Rowan Public Library (RPL) encourages all Rowan County Citizens to visit one of its four branches to sign up for a free card. An RPL card provides card holders with access to books, DVDs, audiobooks, computers, online classes, genealogy databases, eBooks, digital audiobooks and more! From local authors to foreign language, readers of all ages can find something of interest on the shelves. Children can begin their reading journey with picture books and easy readers. They can improve their reading skills with chapter books and juvenile non-fiction. RPL also has a large and continually growing adult fiction collection with titles that offer mystery, romance and fantasy. Bestsellers and ‘book Tok’ favorites can be found on the shelves as well as classics and biographies.

With four locations in Salisbury (Headquarters), Rockwell (East Branch), China Grove (South Branch) and Cleveland (West Branch) your Rowan Public Library offers a variety of free programming for all ages. From virtual author talks to computer classes, and trivia nights to teen hangouts, library staff work hard to create interesting and educational opportunities for the towns and communities they serve. RPL staff urge you to join us in carrying out our mission of “promoting the joy of reading and supporting the lifelong pursuit of knowledge for all people” by signing up for a library card during September. You will be glad you did.

Brooke Taylor is branch operations manager at Rowan Public Library.