High school football: Scores for Week 5

Published 3:24 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Post Sports

West's Evan Kennedy 6 after catching a pass. photo by Wayne Hinshaw

 

Friday’s Scores

Albemarle 32, Southwestern Randolph 6

Apex 50, Cary Panther Creek 33

Asheville Erwin 49, Enka 16

Asheville Reynolds 50, North Buncombe 0

Asheville Roberson 48, McDowell County 0

Asheville School 37, Metrolina Christian Academy 35

Avery County 7, Rosman 0

Bartlett Yancey 47, Chatham Central 0

Belmont South Point 48, Belmont Cramer 0

Bessemer City 54, Mooresboro Jefferson 20

Boonville Starmount 42, Alleghany County 0

Brevard 63, East Rutherford 15

Burlington Cummings 44, Hickory Home School 0

Camden County 54, Pasquotank County 19

Cameron Union Pines 40, Lee County 33, 2OT

Canton Pisgah 16, Sylva Smoky Mountain 7

Cape Fear 42, Lumberton 0

Chambers 56, West Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Catholic 29, Charlotte Providence 22

Cherokee 40, Mount Zion Christian 14

Christ the King High School 32, Winston-Salem Carver 8

Claremont Bunker Hill 45, Lincolnton 37

Clayton 39, Fuquay-Varina 14

Clayton Cleveland 51, Wendell Corinth Holders 0

Concord 11, East Rowan 10

Corvian 48, Winston-Salem Prep 6

Davidson Community School 57, Kernersville McGuinness 0

Davie County 47, Winston-Salem Reynolds 3

Dobyns-Bennett, Tenn. 41, Asheville 16

Durham Riverside 56, Graham 6

East Bladen 40, South Columbus 15

East Duplin 28, Warsaw Kenan 7

East Forsyth 29, Pfafftown Reagan 21

East Wake 46, Southern Wayne 32

Eastern Guilford 48, Northeast Guilford 0

Eastern Randolph 40, Central Davidson 19

Eastern Wayne 25, Washington County 0

Edenton Holmes 63, Manteo 8

Elizabeth City Northeastern 72, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 7

Erwin Triton 45, Fayetteville Smith 13

Fayetteville Britt 49, Fayetteville Byrd 8

Fayetteville Pine Forest 20, Fayetteville Westover 15

Fayetteville Sanford 43, Spring Lake Overhills 8

Fayetteville Seventy-First 47, Hope Mills South View 14

Forest City Chase 23, Morganton Freedom 20

Franklin 24, East Henderson 8

Franklinton 22, Roanoke Rapids 14

Friendship 21, Morrisville Green Hope 0

Garner 14, South Garner 6

Gates County 38, Chocowinity Southside 8

Goldsboro Rosewood 13, Pinetown Northside 0

Green Level 28, Cary 18

Greene Central 23, North Pitt 16

Greensboro Dudley 63, High Point Central 6

Greensboro Grimsley 56, Southeast Guilford 0

Greensboro Page 22, Southwest Guilford 19

Greensboro Smith 25, Winston-Salem Atkins 6

Harnett Central 54, Western Harnett 6

Hayesville 56, North Georgia Falcons, Ga. 6

Hendersonville 49, R-S Central 20

Hertford County 48, Currituck County 28

Hickory 49, East Lincoln 28

Hickory Home 27, Great Falls, S.C. 20

Hickory Ridge 33, Kannapolis Brown 28

Holly Ridge Dixon 21, North Duplin 12

Holly Springs 35, Apex Middle Creek 20

Huntersville Hopewell 37, Charlotte Harding 12

Indian Land, S.C. 13, Trinity Christian 12

Jacksonville 46, Greenville Rose 35

Jacksonville White Oak 43, Swansboro 0

Jamestown Ragsdale 22, Northern Guilford 20

Kings Mountain 41, Gastonia Huss 0

Kinston 18, South Lenoir 6

Lawndale Burns 74, Gastonia Highland Tech 0

Lexington 38, East Davidson 13

Louisburg 22, Carrboro 7

Maiden 36, East Burke 22

Matthews Butler 70, Charlotte Garinger 0

Matthews Weddington 66, Chapel Hill 13

Mayodan McMichael 34, Eden Morehead 28

Mitchell County 29, Madison County 9

Monroe 28, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 20

Monroe Piedmont 14, Montgomery Central 13

Monroe Sun Valley 48, Alexander Central 0

Mooresville 42, Concord Cox Mill 3

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8, Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 0

Mount Airy 64, North Stokes 0

Mount Pleasant 28, West Stanly 20

Murphy 21, Fannin County, Ga. 14

New Bern 15, Havelock 14

New Hanover County 52, South Brunswick 20

Newton Grove Hobbton 34, North Johnston 32

Newton Grove Midway 47, Goldsboro 0

Newton-Conover 47, West Caldwell 14

North Gaston 26, Gastonia Forestview 20

North Iredell 33, Newton Foard 0

North Rowan 20, South Davidson 14

North Surry 47, Wilkes Central 21

Northwest Cabarrus 63, South Rowan 0

Northwest Guilford 52, Western Guilford 0

Oak Grove 56, Lenoir Hibriten 20

Oxford Webb 50, Granville Central 0

Pembroke Swett 42, Gray’s Creek 39

Person 74, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 0

Pittsboro Northwood 49, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0

Polk County 57, Morganton Patton 12

Pungo Christian 48, Columbia 28

Raleigh Enloe 12, Knightdale 8

Raleigh Leesville Road 34, Wake Forest 28

Raleigh Millbrook 55, Raleigh Sanderson 7

Raleigh St. David’s 37, Father Vincent Capodanno 0

Raleigh Wake Christian 20, John Paul II Catholic 16

Raleigh Wakefield 29, Raleigh Broughton 24

Randleman 53, Asheboro 14

Red Springs 20, Mullins, S.C. 8

Reidsville 28, North Forsyth 7

Richlands 27, Princeton 20

Richmond County 48, Southern Lee 13

Riverside-Martin High School 38, Fairmont 16

Robert B. Glenn 24, Winston-Salem Parkland 20

Rockingham County 45, Southern Guilford 0

Rocky Mount 32, Bunn 7

Rocky Mount Academy 52, Kinston Parrott Academy 14

Rolesville 43, Raleigh Athens Drive 7

Rose Hill Union 28, Seven Springs Spring Creek 6

Salemburg Lakewood 58, Jones County 0

Salisbury 12, Thomasville 6

Scotland 36, Hoke County 13

Shelby 56, Cherryville 0

Shelby Crest 48, Gastonia Ashbrook 20

South Central Pitt 34, Jacksonville Northside 13

South Johnston 31, Smithfield-Selma 12

South Stanly 18, Trinity Wheatmore 12

South Stokes 19, Elkin 16

SouthWest Edgecombe 54, Farmville Central 48

Southeast Alamance 33, North Moore 0

Southeast Halifax 46, Gaston KIPP Pride 0

Southern Alamance 33, Burlington Williams 20

Southern Nash 22, Nash Central 8

Statesville 18, North Lincoln 14

Surry Central 25, North Wilkes 24

Thomasville Ledford 46, Providence Grove 7

Topsail 50, West Brunswick 14

Trinity 14, Monroe Union Academy 10

Valdese Draughn 38, Swannanoa Owen 0

Vance County 14, Southern Durham 12

Wake Forest Heritage 30, Durham Hillside 13

Wallace-Rose Hill 34, Southwest Onslow 17

Warren County 30, Weldon 22

Washington 32, Pamlico County 6

Watauga County 56, North Davidson 14

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 42, South Caldwell 0

Wayne Christian 46, Cary Christian 22

West Cabarrus 23, South Iredell 22, OT

West Carteret 55, East Carteret 14

West Columbus 21, Rocky Point Trask 0

West Craven 43, Ayden-Grifton 7

West Forsyth 40, Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 14

West Henderson 55, North Henderson 16

West Iredell 42, Hickory St. Stephens 41

West Lincoln 36, Catawba Bandys 28

West Rowan 32, China Grove Carson 14

West Stokes 21, High Point Andrews 14

West Wilkes 20, East Bend Forbush 14, OT

Western Alamance 27, Orange 9

Willow Spring 32, Southeast Raleigh 31

Wilmington Hoggard 52, North Brunswick 0

Wilmington Laney 40, Wilmington Ashley 13

Wilson Beddingfield 31, Croatan 21

Wilson Fike 21, West Johnston 13

Wilson Hunt 35, Pikeville Aycock 7

Wilson Prep 44, North Edgecombe 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

