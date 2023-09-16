High school cross country: Julian runs 15:26; South girls 4th Published 3:54 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

Staff report

CARY — South Rowan’s Eli Julian competed in the Championship division in the adidas XC Challenge held at the WakeMed Soccer Complex on Saturday.

It was a fast field. Julian ran 15:26 and finished 16th.

South’s girls competed in the Challenge division and placed fourth.

Madison Beaver finished 24th in 21:50 to lead the Raiders. Gracie Hinson was 36th in 22:50, while Blythe Elliott was 47th in 23:16.

Lindsey Beaver (56th, 23:35) and Madalynn Gulledge (64th, 23:53) were the other scorers for the Raiders.

Also competing for South were Brinley Patterson and Paisley Overcash.