High school cross country: Carson boys win big meet at Pfeiffer Published 4:29 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

Staff report

MISENHEIMER — Carson’s boys won the Pfeiffer Invitational Cross Country Meet on Saturday.

Carson had five runners in the top 13.

Jorge Clemente-Garcia clocked 16:01 and finished second to lead the Cougars.

Bricen Burleson (5th, 16:54), Eric Gillis (6th, 17:05), Connor Price (10th, 17:24) and James Anderson (13th, 17:32) were the other scorers for the Cougars, who are coached by former Carson and Chrlotte 49ers standout Zachary Marchinko.

West Rowan’s boys were 12th. Ethan Wilson (16th, 17:37) was the top runner for the Falcons.

Gavin Rodgers led East Rowan. He was 41st. The Mustangs were 17th in the team scoring.

A.,L. Brown was 18th, while Gray Stone was 19th. Twenty-three schools posted team scores.

•••

Carson’s girls placed seventh.

Emily Landaverde ran 22:06 and was 21st. She led the Cougars.

West Rowan’s Katie Roberts was 26th.

East Rowan placed 13th. Jadyn Featherstone led the Mustangs. She was 51st.

The Wonders finished 16th,