Doug Creamer: Remembering unity

By Doug Creamer

Today, as I sit at my computer, it is Sept. 11. Every reader who is over 20 will remember what they were doing on that day in 2001. We all remember how we first heard the news. We all remember the disbelief. We all remember how the news did not stop for several days. We had to turn it off at some point to allow our minds to rest.

Every year I have talked with my students about what they experienced. I ask how they felt as they watched the events of that tragic day. I always tell my story and what I experienced. They listen patiently and have always treated the stories and experiences with respect.

I have also told my students my sister’s story. She was flying back from England and her plane was diverted to Gander, Canada. This little town opened their hearts and homes to people from all over the world while we waited for planes to fly again. If you have never heard or read about it, take some time and research what the little town of Gander did on that terrible day. The story will lift your heart and spirit.

Recently, I have reflected quite a bit about the days following 9/11. I remember driving to and from work noticing there were no plane trails in the sky. There were no planes flying over our country. I also remember seeing the American flag flying everywhere. People had them in front of their homes and businesses had them flying or displayed in front.

One of the things I especially remember in the days following 9/11 was the unity in our country. We were Americans and that spirit that unites us rose up in such a powerful and profound way. I imagined it was the same thing that our country felt during the World Wars. People came together. We didn’t see the differences. It didn’t matter which political party you were in, we were Americans.

Americans always pull together to help in times of need. When Americans put their mind to accomplish something, everything is possible. Nothing is impossible. After 9/11, everyone wanted to do their part to help those in need. Firefighters, EMS workers and rescue workers were our heroes. People were voluntarily signing up to join the military. We, as a country, wanted to fight for our honor and integrity. We stood shoulder to shoulder and were willing to do whatever it took to recover from that tragic day.

We were unified, the United States of America! United! Nothing could separate us. Yet…here we are twenty-plus years later living in a very divided country. Politicians lead the way in dividing us into two camps. The major media no longer deliver unbiased news but their own flavor of commentary on the events of the day. Social media tracks the things we like to see and only delivers information that fits with our point of view.

We are living in a very fractured country. Even in our churches, we are divided. I do believe that many churches have unity within their own walls, but there are others that are divided. Certainly there are divisions between churches. If a church down the street is struggling or has been through a tragic event, other local churches rarely step up to help. Shouldn’t other local churches, other brothers and sisters in Christ, be there to help in times of need?

I believe that we as the church need to demonstrate unity to our country. We can stand up and demonstrate to the world through love, kindness, generosity, caring and being there for each other how unity of the spirit looks. I believe we can turn the tide on division and help heal the brokenness in our country. I believe when we become shining examples of love and unity we will change our communities and the world around us.

I want to encourage you to pray for the unity of the church. Pray that we become united in heart, mind and spirit. Our nation and the church need a fresh outpouring of the Spirit. God can heal our differences and restore our unity. God can help us find ways to help our neighbors whether they are families or churches. When any kind of tragedy strikes Americans come together. I hope the church can come together without a tragedy to move us and develop a unity that is infectious. I pray that the unity will exemplify the love in our hearts, the compassion through our actions, and a kindness that comes from the heart of God. Father, help us to love and live in unity.

Contact Doug Creamer at PO Box 777, Faith, NC 28041 or doug@dougcreamer.com.