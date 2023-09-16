College football: Brown honored again Published 3:20 pm Saturday, September 16, 2023

Salisbury, N.C. —- Redshirt sophomore Preston Brown continues to pile on the honors this week, as D2Football.com named him their National Offensive Player of the Week, the publication released Tuesday evening.

In just his second collegiate start, Brown completed 80 percent of his passes, going 24-for-30 with 372 yards and a school-record six touchdowns in Catawba’s 55-15 win over cross-town rival Livingstone to retain the Mayor’s Cup for the 16th-straight meeting. Brown also added a 43-yard rush to go over 400 total offensive yards on the evening.

Brown comfortably leads the South Atlantic Conference in completions, completion percentage, passing yards and passing touchdowns, all while throwing zero interceptions through the first two weeks. The Charlotte native also ranks second in the country in passing touchdowns.

Catawba opens up its SAC slate on Saturday, hosting reigning Mountain Division champion Mars Hill at Shuford Stadium at 6 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit catawbaathletics.com.