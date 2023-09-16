Blotter for Sept. 16

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

By Chandler Inions

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

  • A sex offender registry violation occurred on Willow Road in Salisbury on Sept. 13.
  • A burglary occurred on Arrowood Road in Salisbury around 4:44 a.m. on Sept. 13.
  • A burglary occurred on Earle Street in Kannapolis between midnight on Sept 6 and 10:15 a.m. on Sept 9.
  • Deshaun Dwaune Jones, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and speeding more than 15 mph over the limit on Sept. 13.
  • Jaiden Marquise Carr, 19, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 13.
  • Darrell Antoine Mitchell, 38, was charged as a habitual felon on Sept. 13.
  • Kristen Taylor Bruce, 30, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 13.
  • Heath Kirkman Gardner, 36, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 13.
  • Shaquil Leander Reevey, 30, was charged with carrying concealed weapons, possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving while license revoke, license plate cover violation and resisting arrest on Sept. 13.
  • Tylajwon Dashawn Torrence, 30, was charged with non-payment of child support on Sept. 13.
  • Daniella Marie Giambelli, 37, was charged with stalking and communicating threats on Sept. 13.

