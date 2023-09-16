Blotter for Sept. 16
Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A sex offender registry violation occurred on Willow Road in Salisbury on Sept. 13.
- A burglary occurred on Arrowood Road in Salisbury around 4:44 a.m. on Sept. 13.
- A burglary occurred on Earle Street in Kannapolis between midnight on Sept 6 and 10:15 a.m. on Sept 9.
- Deshaun Dwaune Jones, 20, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and speeding more than 15 mph over the limit on Sept. 13.
- Jaiden Marquise Carr, 19, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Sept. 13.
- Darrell Antoine Mitchell, 38, was charged as a habitual felon on Sept. 13.
- Kristen Taylor Bruce, 30, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 13.
- Heath Kirkman Gardner, 36, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 13.
- Shaquil Leander Reevey, 30, was charged with carrying concealed weapons, possession of marijuana up to .5 ounces, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a felon, driving while license revoke, license plate cover violation and resisting arrest on Sept. 13.
- Tylajwon Dashawn Torrence, 30, was charged with non-payment of child support on Sept. 13.
- Daniella Marie Giambelli, 37, was charged with stalking and communicating threats on Sept. 13.