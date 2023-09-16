Art is in the air: Carolina Artists guild to host annual Art Expo show and sale Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 16, 2023

The Carolina Artists Guild will be presenting the annual Art Expo show and sale Sept. 19-21 at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. S. Three days of local art will be on display and for sale. Admission is free.

The show is open from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21. A meet-the-artist reception will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, and refreshments will be served for the public. Winners will be announced and awards presented to the artists.

The Carolina Artists Guild was created by local artists to have the specific purpose of taking artwork directly to the public. They have achieved that through art shows, attending various events and by being a very visible part of Hurley Park events.

The guild is a very diverse group of individuals ranging from 3-D and junk art, watercolors, acrylics, oils, pastels, digital art, pen and pencil, photography and abstract art. There’s something for everyone.

Many talented and award winning local artists will be exhibiting at the show. To name a few: Clyde, abstract artist; Connie Peninger, inspirational and impressionistic artist; Brian Holiday, specializing in magnificent local and North Carolina photography; Janet Isenhour, watercolor and mixed media artist; MaryEllen Bennett, 3-D and creative junk artist; Carolyn Blackman, watercolor, oil, pen and ink artist; and Marshall Stokes and Andy Mooney, hyperrealism artists.

Bring some friends and join the members of The Carolina Artist’s Guild at this year’s Art Expo to continue to spread the magic of art throughout our community and beyond.

The Carolina Artists Guild meets the third Thursday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church (100 North Jackson St. entrance). Meet and greet is from 6:30-7 p.m. and brief meeting and mini workshop start at 7 p.m. Members are encouraged to be creative and to learn new techniques through ongoing workshops, educational opportunities and inspiring each other.

For additional information on the Art Expo, exhibiting your artwork or general information on Carolina Artist’s Guild text or call Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001.