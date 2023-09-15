Rowan County man arrested for allegedly assaulting female victim, stabbing her with an insulin needle Published 11:47 am Friday, September 15, 2023

ROWAN COUNTY — A man arrested on Thursday faces assault with a deadly weapon charges after allegedly stabbing a victim with an insulin needle and stomping on her head.

Jonathan Paul Holshouser, 41, was taken to the Rowan County Detention Center and placed under a $30,000 bond for charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault on a female for his alleged role in the incident.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, deputies responded to 3400 block of Long Ferry Road in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, they spoke with the victim who was already being loaded onto a stretcher.

The victim said that she and Holshouser got into an argument at her residence on Eller Driver over her attempting to put him out of the house.

Reports said that Holshouser “assaulted her by punching her, slapping her, and at some point stabbed her in the leg with an insulin needle and also stomped on her head.”

Deputies reportedly observed visible injuries to her head and one of her legs.

The victim managed to get away from scene of the incident and fled to a neighbor’s house, where the resident called 911. The victim was transported by Rowan County EMS to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist with injuries described as serious.

The deputies then responded to the Eller Drive residence to locate Holshouser. He was taken into custody without incident.