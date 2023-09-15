Granite Quarry to replace town hall roof Published 12:05 am Friday, September 15, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — The Granite Quarry Board of Aldermen approved a budget amendment that will allow the town to repair the town hall roof during their Monday meeting. Leaks have been patched and reappeared elsewhere frequently, but recently an overhang above the entrance to the board of aldermen’s meeting room has begun to sag and potentially caused safety concerns.

The town has received multiple quotes on repairing or replacing the town roof according to Town Manager Larry Smith. Those quotes set up the basis for the budget amendment, which totaled at $114,000.

The proposal for the budget amendment noted that the sagging piece of roof in front of the door has become a safety concern because the overhang has rusted through. There is an air conditioning unit in that area that the maintenance and administrative staff has raised concerns over because of the rusting.

Smith said during the meeting that the $114,000 figure came from the lowest bid that the town received.

The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the budget amendment, which will allow the town to end the bidding process for the repair. The amendment will pay for the town to completely replace the roof on the town hall building.