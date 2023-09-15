Blotter for Sept. 15: Armed robber leaves with no cash Published 12:00 am Friday, September 15, 2023

SALISBURY — A woman allegedly held up a convenience store on Old Mocksville Road but left without any money after a language barrier with the clerk.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the Discount Mart located at 33381 Old Mocksville Road, at the intersection of East Ridge Road, about an armed robbery.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the store clerk reported they were working when a Black female subject approached the counter.

The woman was described as wearing long pants, a long-sleeved sweatshirt with a hood and a face mask. Initially, the woman had the clerk start ringing up items before reportedly revealing a small black handgun from the right pocket of her pants.

Reports said the woman moved the firearm to her left hand and demanded the clerk give her money. However, the clerk did not understand the commands. Reportedly frustrated, the suspect grabbed the items from the counter, which included six packs of Marlboro cigarettes, returned to her vehicle and left.

The vehicle was described as a white Nissan Sentra. The suspect was last seen driving away down East Ridge Road.

Reports valued the stolen merchandise at $44.

The incident remains under investigation.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Property damage occurred on Haven Trail in China Grove between 7-7:25 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Credit-card fraud occurred on Jubilee Drive in Salisbury between 6:15-9:03 a.m. on Sept. 12.

Karen Michelle Johnson, 32, was charged with school attendance law on Sept. 12.

Charles Linn Scerecy, 63, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 12.

Curt Vanallen Scott, 58, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sept. 12.

Brandie Kelly Jordan, 30, was charged with negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Ray Lee Martin Jr., 43, was charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property on Sept. 12.

Nicholas A Batizy, 37, was charged with second-degree trespass on Sept. 12.

Rolando Lamere Powell, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 12.

In Salisbury Police Office reports