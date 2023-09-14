Salisbury VA Health Care System to host September job fair Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

SALISBURY — The Salisbury V.A. Health Care System has announced that it will host a federal job fair, to be held in building six at the W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair, which will prioritize both critical clinical and nonclinical staffing requirements, will offer prospective candidates information on a variety of VA career fields. Same-day interviews, job offers, and onboarding may be extended to exceptionally qualified candidates.

Candidates will be offered the opportunity to explore careers in:

Nursing

Psychology

Social work

Counselors

Medical technicians

Phlebotomists

Administration

Food service

Housekeeping

VA police

Carpentry

Painting

And more

All interested candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP via Eventbrite at https://vhasbyjobfairsep2023.eventbrite.com.

Candidates who RSVP are also encouraged to submit their resumés via email to VHASBYJobFair@va.gov. Specific resumé submission instructions may be found at the Eventbrite link.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the job fair; however, availability is limited, and candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP and resumé in advance.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.