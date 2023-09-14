Salisbury VA Health Care System to host September job fair

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — The Salisbury V.A. Health Care System has announced that it will host a federal job fair, to be held in building six at the W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair, which will prioritize both critical clinical and nonclinical staffing requirements, will offer prospective candidates information on a variety of VA career fields. Same-day interviews, job offers, and onboarding may be extended to exceptionally qualified candidates.

Candidates will be offered the opportunity to explore careers in:

  • Nursing
  • Psychology
  • Social work
  • Counselors
  • Medical technicians
  • Phlebotomists
  • Administration
  • Food service
  • Housekeeping
  • VA police
  • Carpentry
  • Painting
  • And more

All interested candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP via Eventbrite at https://vhasbyjobfairsep2023.eventbrite.com.

Candidates who RSVP are also encouraged to submit their resumés via email to VHASBYJobFair@va.gov. Specific resumé submission instructions may be found at the Eventbrite link.

Walk-ins will be accepted at the job fair; however, availability is limited, and candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP and resumé in advance.

Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.

