Salisbury VA Health Care System to host September job fair
Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023
SALISBURY — The Salisbury V.A. Health Care System has announced that it will host a federal job fair, to be held in building six at the W.G. Bill Hefner Salisbury VA Medical Center in Salisbury, on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The job fair, which will prioritize both critical clinical and nonclinical staffing requirements, will offer prospective candidates information on a variety of VA career fields. Same-day interviews, job offers, and onboarding may be extended to exceptionally qualified candidates.
Candidates will be offered the opportunity to explore careers in:
- Nursing
- Psychology
- Social work
- Counselors
- Medical technicians
- Phlebotomists
- Administration
- Food service
- Housekeeping
- VA police
- Carpentry
- Painting
- And more
All interested candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP via Eventbrite at https://vhasbyjobfairsep2023.eventbrite.com.
Candidates who RSVP are also encouraged to submit their resumés via email to VHASBYJobFair@va.gov. Specific resumé submission instructions may be found at the Eventbrite link.
Walk-ins will be accepted at the job fair; however, availability is limited, and candidates are encouraged to submit an RSVP and resumé in advance.
Learn more about the Salisbury VA Health Care System at https://www.va.gov/salisbury-health-care/.