Rowan County man charged with rape of a nine-year-old Published 9:17 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

(This story has been updated to include new information obtained through the Rowan County Court of Clerk’s Office.)

EAST SPENCER — A man was arrested shortly before midnight on Wednesday in East Spencer for raping a nine-year-old.

According to reports from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Ivan Neri-Vargas, 31, is accused of statutory rape involving a child and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was reportedly taken into custody by East Spencer Police Officer Tyler Lewis at 11:37 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of Spencer Street in East Spencer.

According to the arrest warrants, the offense occurred on June 26, when Neri-Vargas is alleged to have engaged in vaginal intercourse with the victim.

The warrants also state that Neri-Vargas “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously attempted to take immoral, improper and indecent liberties” with the victim “for purposes of around and gratifying sexual desires.”

Vargas’s bond was set at $200,000. He has a probable cause hearing scheduled for Sept. 27.