Local golf: Strong tournament for Lyerly Published 7:44 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Staff report

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Nick Lyerly (East Rowan, UNC Greensboro) had a strong tournament on the GPro Tour this week.

Lyerly shot 67-67-68 — 202 in the Rock Hill Championship.

That put Lyerly at 14-under and in a tie for fourth place.

He won $4,062.

Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) also was in the event. He shot 5-under for two rounds but missed the cut.