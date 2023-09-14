Livingstone College welcomes Presidential Scholars Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

On Aug. 24, from 5-6:30 p.m., Livingstone College welcomed and celebrated its new 2023 Presidential Scholars in the F. George Shipman Annex building.

Hosted by the 13th president, Dr. Anthony J. Davis said it is essential to “celebrate students who demonstrate academic promise and prowess.”

This year, under the leadership of Anthony Brooks, who serves as the vice president for enrollment, the admissions team was intentional about recruiting top academic students.

Approximately 40 scholars have joined the Blue Bear family, with grade point averages ranging from 3.8 to 4.5.

Another 40, identified as Board of Trustee scholars, have academic averages that range from 3.5 to 3.7.

Moderated by the executive assistant to the president and the vice president for communications, Dr. State Alexander, all senior administrative staff members and academic division chairs attended the event to delight in the presence of scholarship.

Adding to the personnel was Dr. Da’Tarvia A. Parrish, who will serve as the director of the newly reinstated Honors Program.

Parrish welcomed the scholars.

“I thank God for the opportunity to invest in brilliant young minds, and I thank you for choosing Livingstone College,” Parrish said. “With curricula framed in complex learning and appropriate career opportunities, we are equipped and ready to lead you.”

Other greetings were extended by the vice president for Academic Affairs, Dr. Dawn McNair; the college’s senior vice president and chief operating officer, Dr. Maria Lumpkin; Student Government Association President Matthew Clinton; and Presidential Scholar and Miss Livingstone College, Akera Barnes.

“It’s a breath of fresh air to see this number of freshmen enter the program,” said Christian Bussey, a senior business administration major. “I am confident they will have a rewarding experience that will allow them to tap into their passion, purpose, and power.”

The event concluded with all students gifted dry-fit polo-style shirts from President Davis and the First Lady, Jacqueline Davis, music rendered by professors Lawrence Quinnett and Timothy Gray, and a light reception of nourishment themed in Honors delicacies and treats.