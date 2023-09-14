Letters to the editor: Corn versus houses Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

I live on Miller Road in China Grove. I am really pleased to see corn still being planted and harvested at the intersection of N.C. 152 and Miller Road. This property has been slated to have a housing development. The Pulte group will be the developer. I would ask again that the China Grove city council take a trip to Odell School and Harris roads and see how Pulte developers rape the land. This really displaces an abundance of wildlife, and people wonder why they have wildlife coming into their yards and gardens. I would prefer to see corn growing every year rather than houses.

— Casey Karriker

China Grove