Judge Greg Mathis to be convocation speaker at Livingstone Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

Livingstone College has announced that Judge Greg Mathis will be the speaker at the upcoming fall convocation on Sept. 18.

Mathis is a national figure known for his advocacy campaigns for urban youth and equal justice. He has an inspirational life story of a street youth who rose from jail to judge and has provided hope to millions who watch him on the Emmy nominated, award-winning television court show Judge Mathis each day.

The event will be held in Varick Auditorium on the campus of Livingstone College at 10 a.m.