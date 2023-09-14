Jayvee football roundup: West tops Cougars; Hornets romp; Wonders, Raiders, Cavs, Cougars fall Published 8:08 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan edged Carson 15-12 in jayvee football on Thursday.

Jalon Moten had a rushing TD for the Falcons (1-3), while Brennon Stevenson caught a touchdown pass.

Lucas Watts had a 2-point conversion.

Trip Marcum scored both touchdowns for Carson (1-2).

•••

THOMASVILLE — Salisbury crushed Thomasville 42-0 in the Chair City on Thursday.

Jamantay Cox had two rushing TDs, a receiving TD and two 2-point conversions for the Hornets (3-1).

Da’Rrius Jefferies had two rushing touchdowns. Samarion Collins had a rushing TD and a 2-point conversion.

AJ Jarrell had a reception.

Isaiah Foxx led the defense with three interceptions.

Carter Ingram had a forced fumble and a sack. Ephriam Williams had an interception. Elijah Davidson and Amir Bethea had sacks. Steve Perez had a fumble recovery.

Thomasville is 1-4.

***

KANNAPOLIS – Hickory Ridge beat A.L. Brown 28-21 in overtime on Thursday.

Drew Ryan threw three touchdown passes for the Wonders (3-1), two to Jameer Langley and one to Maddox Langley.

•••

CONCORD – Turnovers hurt South Rowan in a 32-21 loss to Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday.

Landon Deal threw TD passes to Cayden Wood and Trevon Sloan for the Raiders (1-2).

Sloan scored on the ground for South’s other TD.

Owen Smith had a 2-point conversion, while Carter White kicked a PAT.

Ka’Sean Johnson and Kole Kinley forced fumbles. Dane Wheeler and Dacorian Pharr had fumble recoveries.

Northwest Cabarrus is 2-2.

•••

DENTON — South Davidson beat North Rowan 6-0 in a defensive struggle on Thursday.

Mike Alford and Dyaon Norman-Jackson played well for the Cavaliers (1-1).

South Davidson is 2-2.

•••

CONCORD — Concord (3-1) beat East Rowan 38-0 on Thursday. The Mustangs are 0-3.