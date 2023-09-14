High school girls golf: Mustangs win two matches Published 8:25 pm Thursday, September 14, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — In high school girls golf on Wednesday, East Rowan won a non-conference match with South Rowan and Gray Stone.

Hannah Waddell shot 40 to lead East and was the medalist.

The other East scorers were Addison Queen and Kaley :KP” Pfster with 43s. The Mustangs shot 126 to win by 10 strokes.

Kassidy Sechler shot 42 to lead the second-place Raiders. Sara Culbert shot 46, Ava Blume shot 48.

Gray Stone’s Hannah Lineberry shot 41.

North Hills couldn’t post a team score, but Reese Merrell shot a 41 to lead the Eagles.

Sarah Waller was the only golfer for West Rowan and shot 53.

•••

SALISBURY — East Rowan shot 132 on Thursday to win a match with South Rowan and Gray Stone at Corbin Hills.

Waddell shot 38 and was medalist. Queen shot 42. Pfister and Izzy Stepp shot 48s.

Sechler shot 44 to lead the Raiders. Culbert and Ella Carden shot 48s.

Lineberry’s 48 paced Gray Stone.