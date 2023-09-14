Former Rockwell Police Chief Bost dies Wednesday night Published 11:51 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

ROCKWELL – Former Rockwell Police Chief Hugh Bost died late Wednesday night, staff for the town of Rockwell confirmed.

Bost had served the town of Rockwell for more than 40 years, first as a member of the fire department, then as fire chief and finally as the first chief of the Rockwell Police Department.

On Aug. 20, Bost attended the dedication to the new police building in his own honor, with the plaque on the building being dedicated to Bost “for his tireless commitment and distinguished service to the town and its citizens.”

Alderman Chris Cranford echoed that sentiment, saying that Bost’s dedication to the town and getting its police department off the ground helped the town tremendously at that time.

“He was a jack-of-all-trades. He probably saved the town over $100,000 by doing everything they needed. He’d wire the lights, he helped out with everything that anyone needed, and he did that for the sheriff’s office as well. He was just a good person,” Cranford said.

Bost became chief of the new Rockwell Police Department when it was founded in 2001, and served until his retirement in 2021. During that time, he was still involved with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Rockwell Fire Department as a volunteer.