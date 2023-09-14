Education roundup: Photo Day at C.T. Overton Elementary Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

South Rowan High School blood drive

There is always need for blood for victims of crisis and emergencies that unfold around the county. To help aid in that nationwide commitment to assist their fellow man, members of the South Rowan High School JROTC unit came together to host a successful blood drive. Although, they won’t know where their donations end up, those who participated can be assured that those donations likely saved someone’s life.

Terrific Teacher Tuesday

Rowan-Salisbury Schools has been celebrating teachers around the district with Terrific Teacher Tuesday. This week’s terrific teacher is among the staff at Knollwood Elementary. Fourth-grade teacher Carla Reyes was recognized for her dedication to education, which brightens the path of young minds every single day.

Grandparents Day

When your a little kid, there is nothing better than spending time with your grandparents. Knowing that, C.T. Overton Elementary School staff and faculty helped their students show those grandparents some love with a recent Grandparents Day celebration. Refreshments were served for those who attended and got to share a memory with Grandma or Grandpa.