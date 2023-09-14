Day Out with Thomas is Coming to the N.C. Transportation Museum Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023

1 of 3

SPENCER — All aboard! Thomas the Tank Engine, everyone’s favorite blue engine is coming to town and bringing a colorful new spin to “Day Out with Thomas” events. For the first time ever, Thomas & Friends will be celebrating the magic and beauty of color with “Day Out With Thomas: The Color Tour.” The Color Tour will be stopping at the North Carolina Transportation Museum on Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1.

Day Out with Thomas is a fun-filled, family event that takes place at Heritage Railways and museums across the country. Every ticket includes an interactive train ride with a life-sized Thomas the Tank Engine as well as access to a full day of activities for all to enjoy. Families will be able to enjoy live entertainment, photo ops with Sir Topham Hatt, lawn games and stop by the pop-up gift shop for exclusive Thomas swag. Additional add-on options include Breakfast with Sir Topham Hatt and a train ride with Percy.

This year, Day Out With Thomas is celebrating color. Guests can expect plenty of colorful, family-friendly activities, games, arts and crafts, and more. Even Thomas will be getting in on the fun. Fans will be able to snap photos with Thomas, who will be adorned with colorful paint splats. With plenty of fun for everyone, guests are encouraged to invite family and friends to create new memories that are certain to last a lifetime. This celebration of color is not to be missed.

Day Out With Thomas is the museum’s longest-running event and continues to bring new and returning families out to the museum year after year. “We’re excited to bring Thomas, Percy and Sir Topham Hatt back to Spencer for a fun and colorful celebration this year,” said Kelly Alexander, executive director of the N.C. Transportation Museum.

Tickets are available at www.nctransportationmuseum.org/day-out-with-thomas. Ticket prices are $20 on Fridays and $22 on weekends for ages 1 and up (service charges and fees may apply). Advanced tickets are highly recommended. Walk-up sales will be limited and availability is not guaranteed. Members receive a $2 discount per Day Out with Thomas event ticket, all day passes not discounted. Event tickets include all site activities and one train ride with Thomas. Percy train tickets can be purchased for an additional $8 on Fridays or for an additional $10 on weekends. Percy train tickets are only available as an add-on after purchasing your Day Out With Thomas ticket and are limited. Friday visitors can also purchase an all day pass that allows for unlimited train rides aboard the Thomas train for $32. The Percy train can be added to a Thomas train all day pass for an additional $8 and will allow unlimited rides on the Percy train on Fridays only, subject to seating availability. Unlimited ride passes are offered only on the Friday event dates while supplies last. All unlimited passes must be purchased in advance, no walk-ups.

For more information and directions, contact the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889. For ticket sales, contact TICKETWEB at 1-866-468-7630 (hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EDT/7 days a week) or go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/day-out-with-thomas. Ticketing questions can be emailed to info@nctransportationmuseum.org.



For more information about Thomas & Friends please visit: www.thomasandfriends.com, www.facebook.com/thomasandfriends and for bonus material and exclusive content www.youtube.com/user/thomasandfriends.