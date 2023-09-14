Blotter for Sept. 14

In Salisbury Police Department reports

A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of E. 14th St. between 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 12. The total estimated loss was $240.

Wire fraud occurred in the 600 block of W. Cemetery St. between 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 and noon on Sept. 9. The total estimated loss was $350.

A traffic accident causing property damage reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of W. Innes St. around 10:56 a.m. on Sept. 12.

A firearm was found in the 600 block of Reynolds St. around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.