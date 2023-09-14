Blotter for Sept. 14
Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 14, 2023
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of E. 14th St. between 9 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 12. The total estimated loss was $240.
- Wire fraud occurred in the 600 block of W. Cemetery St. between 5 p.m. on Sept. 8 and noon on Sept. 9. The total estimated loss was $350.
- A traffic accident causing property damage reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of W. Innes St. around 10:56 a.m. on Sept. 12.
- A firearm was found in the 600 block of Reynolds St. around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
- John Burton Williams, 46, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 12.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- Vandalism causing property damage occurred on White Rock Ave. in Salisbury between 7-11:40 a.m. on Sept. 11.
- Property damage occurred on Lane Pkwy. in Salisbury between noon on Sept. 9 and and 1:58 p.m. on Sept. 11.
- A breaking and entering occurred on Haven Trail in China Grove between 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 and 2:31 p.m. on Sept. 11.
- A larceny occurred on Gheen Road in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and 6 p.m. on Sept. 11.
- Justin Everette Daniels, 41, was charged with assault on a female on Sept. 11.
- Christopher Robert Oliviera, 46, was charged as an out-of-state fugitive from justice on Sept. 11.