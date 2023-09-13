Medication take-back event scheduled for Saturday Published 12:05 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023

SPENCER — Rowan County Public Health and the Spencer Police Department are partnering to host a medication take-back event at Spencer Town Hall on Saturday. The event will be held as a part of the county’s Creek Week, which runs from Saturday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Sept. 23.

The take-back event will run from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and will help to kick off two other events being held in Spencer as part of Creek Week. The Race to the River 5k and Fun Run on Wil-Cox Bridge will both be held after the take-back event, starting at 3 p.m.

According to a release from the Rowan County Health Department, medicines that stay in home cabinets have a higher chance of being improperly disposed, misused or abused. Medications that are improperly disposed, such as being flushed or thrown away, pose a safety hazard to the environment, especially the waterways and the animals that live in them.

Only certain types of medications can be disposed at the event. Prescription medications and patches, over-the-counter medications, ointments, vitamins, medication samples from physicians or dentists and medication for pets are all accepted at the event. Hydrogen peroxide, thermometers, inhalers, aerosol cans and needles or sharp objects will not be accepted.

There are also other medication disposal boxes throughout Rowan County that citizens can take advantage of all year. Many local police departments and pharmacies have disposal boxes on their facilities. The box locations are listed at https://www.rowancountync.gov/278/Community-Resources-Links.

The Health Department asks citizens to contact Amy Smith at 704-216-8859 for more information on Saturday’s medication take-back event.