Blotter for Sept. 13
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 13, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- An assault occurred on I-85 North around 4:07 a.m. on Sept. 10.
- A tag was stolen off a box trailer in the 1800 block of Agner Road in Salisbury between 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 and 1:52 p.m. on Sept. 10.
- Zachary Brock Seaford, 32, was charged with credit card fraud on Sept. 10.
- Christopher Austin Kincaid, 29, was charged with two counts of larceny on Sept. 10.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- Someone reported a lost passport around 12:57 p.m. on Sept. 11.
- Property damage occurred in the 400 block of W. 15th St. between 11:55 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 11.
- Vandalism occurred in the 1300 block of Old Concord Road between 10:15-10:35 p.m. on Sept. 11.