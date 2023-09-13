Blotter for Sept. 13

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

An assault occurred on I-85 North around 4:07 a.m. on Sept. 10.

A tag was stolen off a box trailer in the 1800 block of Agner Road in Salisbury between 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 and 1:52 p.m. on Sept. 10.

Zachary Brock Seaford, 32, was charged with credit card fraud on Sept. 10.