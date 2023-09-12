High school volleyball roundup: Raiders beat East to stay on top of SPC; West wins, but Carson and Hornets fall Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, September 12, 2023

From staff reports

Monday games …

GRANITE QUARRY — East Rowan put up a fight, but South Rowan stayed on top of the South Piedmont Conference volleyball standings on Monday.

South (10-3, 6-0) won 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-19.

Leah Rymer had 16 assists, 20 digs and nine kills. Laney Beaver had 15 assists, 23 digs and six kills.

Meredith Faw had nine kills and 10 digs. Laurel Everett had 10 kills. Campbell Withers had 19 digs.

• In the jayvee match, South won 25-10 and 25-21. The Raiders are 9-1.

Clancy Street had five kills. Meghan Eagle had eight assists and five digs. Raegan Shell had six assists. Cailynn Withers had 12 digs and five aces.

Cameron Ostle had 26 kills, five aces and 17 digs for the Mustangs (4-7, 2-4).

Alli Corl had nine kills and 17 digs.

Jordn Dry had 30 digs, while Jacee Eudy had 28 assists.

•••

CONCORD — West Rowan swept Concord 25-11, 25-10 and 25-21 on Monday.

The Falcons (6-5, 4-2) were able to play everyone in the SPC contest.

Kate Gregory stood out for the Falcons.

•••

CHINA GROVE — Sarah Turner had 16 kills and seven blocks to lead Lake Norman Charter to a 13-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-18 win at Carson on Monday.

Carson (5-6, 4-2) rolled in the first set, but the second-place Knights (9-1, 6-1) took over after that. LN Charter’s only SPC loss was to South Rowan.

Hailey Safrit and Cadi Reese Joyner had 11 kills each for the Cougars.

Kaylee Thonen had 18 digs, while Alana Herring had 12.

Rylee Hedrick had 17 assists.

•••

SALISBURY — Salisbury lost an exciting non-conference match to Montgomery Central on Monday.

The Timberwolves rallied to beat the Hornets 18-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21 and 23-21.

Ashley Yang had 11 kills, 36 assists and 22 digs for the Hornets (4-6), while Ava Morris pounded 27 kills and added 11 digs.

Addie Myers had five aces and 13 digs. Dayami Acevedo had seven aces, seven kills and 15 digs.

Kendall Henderson had eight kills. Sheenya Daugherty had 22 digs, while Katie Peeler had nine digs.