High school girls golf: LN Charter wins SPC match; East’s Waddell, South’s Sechler lead Rowan scorers Published 1:32 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Lake Norman Charter won a South Piedmont Conference golf match played at McCanless on Monday.

The Knights, led by freshman Caitlyn Frisch’s 36, shot 117 to beat East Rowan by 15 shots and South Rowan by 20.

Hannah Waddell shot 38 to lead East Rowan. Addison Queen and Kaley Pfister shot 47s for the Mustangs.

Kassidy Sechler played in her first match of the season for South Rowan and shot 41. The other South scorers were Ella Carden with a 47 and Sara Culbert with a 49.

Ava Catlett shot 52 to lead fifth-place Carson. Northwest Cabarrus placed fourth and was three shots ahead of the Cougars.