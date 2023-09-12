High school boys soccer: Mustangs, Cougars, Hornets win Published 1:56 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

From staff reports

LANDIS — Ivan Landaverde scored four goals as East Rowan won 5-1 against South Rowan in South Piedmont Conference.

It was a breakout performance for Landaverde and led to East Rowan’s first league win.

Carter Honeycutt scored the other goal for the Mustangs (3-4-1, 1-4).

South is 3-5 and 0-3 in the SPC.

•••

CHINA GROVE – Carson hasn’t lost yet in the SPC.

The Cougars rallied from two goals down to beat Lake Norman Charter 3-2 for a league win on Monday.

It was the 100th varsity win for coach Lauren West.

Jon Pendleton, Carlos Moctezuma and Anthony Beckham scored for the Cougars (3-1-2, 2-0-2)

Beckham and Diego Vazquez had assists.

•••

CONCORD — Concord won 3-0 in SPC action on Monday at West Rowan.

Keegan Klauss, Alex Warren and Dharsan Prabakaran scored for the Spiders.

West is 3-4, 1-3.

Concord (3-0-3, 2-0-1) battled to a scoreless tie with Carson recently.

•••

TYRO – Salisbury won 3-0 at West Davidson in Central Carolina Conference action on Monday.

Joseph Hernandez Baca, Leo Fragoso and Gio Rivera scored for the unbeaten Hornets (7-0, 2-0).

Hines Busby and Carloas Henriquez had assists.