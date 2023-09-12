Faith Academy releases 2022-2023 school report card grade Published 12:05 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023

FAITH – Faith Academy Charter School announced the release of its school report card grade from the 2022-2023 school year along with the students’ overall performance in tests in multiple subjects.

According to the release, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction gave the school a C grade for their overall performance, which was calculated by reviewing the performance by students from different subgroups on how they tested on multiple subjects, including reading, math and science.

The release showed the breakdown of how students from each subgroup performed in comparison to the state average. Faith Academy outperformed the state in math and reading and underperformed the average in science. That performance is also broken down into two methods, how many students performed at or above grade level and how many students are on track to be career or college ready at the end of their grade school experience. The school’s performance when compared to the state average was the same in both.

Although the entirety of the student population did not meet the growth standard set by the NCDPI, the release did note that a few subgroups did reach the growth expectations. Economically disadvantaged schools met their growth standard as well as the math score growth for grades three through eight.

“After exceeding the school’s growth target in its first year of operation and thus setting a higher benchmark, Faith students did not meet the overall expected growth target last year. However, Faith students continued to show strong growth and achievement in math,” said the school in its release.

The formula used to calculate the performance scores for each school is 80 percent testing results and 20 percent growth expectations.

The release broke down the scores into six separate categories. The entire student population received a score of 60 for a grade of C, white students got a score of 61 for a grade of C, economically disadvantaged students received a score of 57 and a grade of C, students with disabilities received a score of 14 and a grade of F, all students received a score in reading of 58 for a grade of C and in math a score of 62 for a grade of C.

The school had a 99.9 percent participation rate in testing, with all but one of the 352 students in grades three through eight taking each required state test.

Last year, Faith Academy exceed the growth standards in all four of the subgroups tested that year. This is the first year the school received an evaluation in students with disabilities. The NCDPI only evaluates subgroups that include over 30 students.