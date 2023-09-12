Blotter for Sept. 12
Published 12:03 am Tuesday, September 12, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
- A larceny occurred on 7th St. in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 6.
- Credit card fraud occurred on Harrell St. in Salisbury between 11:23 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.
- Wire fraud occurred on N. Main St. in Salisbury around 1:11 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- Larceny occurred on Peeler Road in Salisbury around 8:21 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Disorderly conduct occurred on Hwy 152 E. in Rockwell between 8:54-8:57 a.m. on Aug. 30. It was reported on Sept. 8.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred on Lowder Road in Salisbury between 10:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Fraud reportedly occurred on Sechler Street in China Grove between noon on Aug. 4 and 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 30.
- An assault reportedly occurred on Lakeview Drive in Salisbury between 2:01-2:02 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- Stolen property was reportedly recovered on Brindles Hillside Lane in Salisbury around 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 9.
- An assault occurred on Third Creek Church Road in Cleveland between 2:16-2:17 p.m. on Sept. 9.
- An assault reportedly occurred on Needmore Road in Cleveland around 3:53 p.m. on Sept. 9.
- Trespassing occurred on Hard Road in Woodleaf between 4:40-4:45 p.m. on Sept. 9.
- David Wayne Rhinier, 46, was charged with violating a protective order on Sept. 8.
- Brittany Michelle Tucker, 33, was charged with larceny on Sept. 8.
- Angela Orbison Upright, 53, was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 8.
- Kathleen Skipper Misenheimer, 36, was charged with second-degree trespass and violating a protective order on Sept. 8.
- Victor O’Brien Harris Jr., 26, was charged with simple possession, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and failure to maintain lane control on Sept. 9.
- Martin Alexander Denton, 31, was charged with misuse of 911-emergency telephone system on Sept. 9.
- Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, was charged with probation violation on Sept. 9.
- Britnyjean Marie Rogers, 22, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession on Sept. 9.
- Brad Ashley Erwin, 46, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 9.
- Carl Keith Brindle Jr. was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen goods or property, maintain a vehicle or dwelling, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and simple possession on Sept. 9.
- Paul Alexander Stringer, 36, was charged with assault on a female on Sept. 9.
- Charles Luther Powell, 54, was charged with second-degree trespass on Sept. 9.
- David Thomas Hall, 47, was charged with trespassing on Sept. 9.
- Wendy Julian Powell, 55, was charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 9.
- Nicole Yvonne Miles, 36, was charged with second-degree trespass, probation violation and shoplifting on Sept. 9.
- Paul Bryant Waller, 55, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 9.
In Salisbury Police Department reports
- An assault occurred in the 200 block of D Ave. around 2:21 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Officers seized narcotics in the 1000 block of E. Innes St. around 6:42 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Property damage occurred in the 600 block of Old Concord Road around 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 600 block of Castlewood Drive between 1:30-7:50 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Vandalism occurred in the 4000 block of S. Fulton St. between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Officer recovered a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Annandale Ave. around 9:06 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Fraud occurred in the 800 block of Mitchell Ave. between 8:44-9:20 a.m. on Sept. 8. The total estimated loss was $130.
- Fraud occurred in the 800 block of N. Long St. between 4:39 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 2. The total estimated loss was $3,500.
- Property was damaged by graffiti in the 1200 block of W. Bank St. between 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 and 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Vandalism occurred in the 500 Lincolnton Road around 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 8.
- Fraud occurred in the 600 block of W. Bank St. between 2-3 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Winston Lane between 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 4:32 p.m. on Sept. 8. The total estimated loss was $1,445.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 500 block of S. Fulton St. between 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1500 block of W. Innes St. between 5:57-6 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- Vandalism occurred in the 500 block of S. Fulton St. between 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- An assault occurred in the 700 block of Bringle Ferry Road around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- An apartment in the 100 block of Clancy St. was reportedly broken into between 11:16 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 8.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 800 block of Lafayette Street between 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 9.
- Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 300 block of S. Jackson St. between 6:45-6:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.
- Lost property was reportedly found in the 100 block of E. Fisher Street between 8:30-8:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.
- An assault occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.
- A report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Vanderford Street between 4:30-4:52 a.m. on Sept. 10 was taken.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of American Drive between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 10.
- A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Crane Creek Road between midnight on Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 10. The total estimated loss was $20.
- A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Oakmont Circle between 11 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 10.
- A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 1800 block of Chantilly Lane between 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 and noon on Sept. 10.
- Artie Dwayne Lewis, 44, was charged with assault by strangulation on Sept. 9.
- Debra Ann Conyers, 51, was charged with assault by strangulation on Sept. 9.
- Matthew Watts Lawson, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 10.