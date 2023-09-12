Blotter for Sept. 12

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

Paul Bryant Waller, 55, was charged with simple assault on Sept. 9.

Nicole Yvonne Miles, 36, was charged with second-degree trespass, probation violation and shoplifting on Sept. 9.

Wendy Julian Powell, 55, was charged with trespassing and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 9.

David Thomas Hall, 47, was charged with trespassing on Sept. 9.

Charles Luther Powell, 54, was charged with second-degree trespass on Sept. 9.

Paul Alexander Stringer, 36, was charged with assault on a female on Sept. 9.

Carl Keith Brindle Jr. was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen goods or property, maintain a vehicle or dwelling, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and simple possession on Sept. 9.

Brad Ashley Erwin, 46, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession and possession of a controlled substance on Sept. 9.

Britnyjean Marie Rogers, 22, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling, possession of stolen motor vehicle, possession of stolen goods, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession on Sept. 9.

Hunter Nikole Ward, 26, was charged with probation violation on Sept. 9.

Martin Alexander Denton, 31, was charged with misuse of 911-emergency telephone system on Sept. 9.

Victor O’Brien Harris Jr., 26, was charged with simple possession, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, resisting a public officer and failure to maintain lane control on Sept. 9.

Kathleen Skipper Misenheimer, 36, was charged with second-degree trespass and violating a protective order on Sept. 8.

Angela Orbison Upright, 53, was charged with disorderly conduct on Sept. 8.

Brittany Michelle Tucker, 33, was charged with larceny on Sept. 8.

David Wayne Rhinier, 46, was charged with violating a protective order on Sept. 8.

Trespassing occurred on Hard Road in Woodleaf between 4:40-4:45 p.m. on Sept. 9.

An assault reportedly occurred on Needmore Road in Cleveland around 3:53 p.m. on Sept. 9.

An assault occurred on Third Creek Church Road in Cleveland between 2:16-2:17 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Stolen property was reportedly recovered on Brindles Hillside Lane in Salisbury around 9:23 a.m. on Sept. 9.

An assault reportedly occurred on Lakeview Drive in Salisbury between 2:01-2:02 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Fraud reportedly occurred on Sechler Street in China Grove between noon on Aug. 4 and 11:25 a.m. on Aug. 30.

A motor vehicle larceny occurred on Lowder Road in Salisbury between 10:30-11 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Disorderly conduct occurred on Hwy 152 E. in Rockwell between 8:54-8:57 a.m. on Aug. 30. It was reported on Sept. 8.

Larceny occurred on Peeler Road in Salisbury around 8:21 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Wire fraud occurred on N. Main St. in Salisbury around 1:11 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Credit card fraud occurred on Harrell St. in Salisbury between 11:23 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

A larceny occurred on 7th St. in Salisbury between 5 p.m. on Sept. 5 and 3 p.m. on Sept. 6.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

An assault occurred in the 200 block of D Ave. around 2:21 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Officers seized narcotics in the 1000 block of E. Innes St. around 6:42 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Property damage occurred in the 600 block of Old Concord Road around 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 8.

A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 600 block of Castlewood Drive between 1:30-7:50 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Vandalism occurred in the 4000 block of S. Fulton St. between midnight and 2 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Officer recovered a stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Annandale Ave. around 9:06 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Fraud occurred in the 800 block of Mitchell Ave. between 8:44-9:20 a.m. on Sept. 8. The total estimated loss was $130.

Fraud occurred in the 800 block of N. Long St. between 4:39 p.m. on Aug. 30 and 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 2. The total estimated loss was $3,500.

Property was damaged by graffiti in the 1200 block of W. Bank St. between 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 and 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Vandalism occurred in the 500 Lincolnton Road around 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 8.

Fraud occurred in the 600 block of W. Bank St. between 2-3 p.m. on Sept. 8.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 200 block of Winston Lane between 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 and 4:32 p.m. on Sept. 8. The total estimated loss was $1,445.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 500 block of S. Fulton St. between 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 8.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1500 block of W. Innes St. between 5:57-6 p.m. on Sept. 8.

Vandalism occurred in the 500 block of S. Fulton St. between 8 a.m. on Sept. 1 and 6:40 p.m. on Sept. 8.

An assault occurred in the 700 block of Bringle Ferry Road around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 8.

An apartment in the 100 block of Clancy St. was reportedly broken into between 11:16 p.m. on Sept. 7 and 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 8.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 800 block of Lafayette Street between 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Vandalism reportedly occurred in the 300 block of S. Jackson St. between 6:45-6:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.

Lost property was reportedly found in the 100 block of E. Fisher Street between 8:30-8:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.

An assault occurred in the 1500 block of Jake Alexander Blvd. S. around 11:55 p.m. on Sept. 9.

A report of shots being fired in the 300 block of Vanderford Street between 4:30-4:52 a.m. on Sept. 10 was taken.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of American Drive between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 8:40 a.m. on Sept. 10.

A motor-vehicle larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Crane Creek Road between midnight on Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 10. The total estimated loss was $20.

A motor vehicle larceny occurred in the 1000 block of Oakmont Circle between 11 p.m. on Sept. 9 and 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 10.

A motor vehicle theft occurred in the 1800 block of Chantilly Lane between 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 9 and noon on Sept. 10.

Artie Dwayne Lewis, 44, was charged with assault by strangulation on Sept. 9.

Debra Ann Conyers, 51, was charged with assault by strangulation on Sept. 9.