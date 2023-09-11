Three dogs rescued from Kannapolis fire Published 5:23 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — Three dogs were rescued from a house fire in Kannapolis on Monday afternoon after heavy smoke was witnessed pouring from the home.

Firefighters were called out to a house at the 1000 block of Harris Street after heavy smoke was witnessed coming out of the attic of the home. A spokesperson of the Red Cross said that by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, the fire had already burned a hole through the roof of the building and smoke was pouring out.

The spokesperson said that while no one was present at the home, there were three dogs in the building. Firefighters were able to rescue the dogs and none were harmed. The firefighters were met with a heavy fire in the attic and fought and successfully put it out.

The person who lived in the home was a renter and the homeowner is offering to move them into a different home until the home is livable again, said the Red Cross spokesperson.

Because no one was home, there was not an immediate cause available known. The home did have cameras and the fire department is analyzing the video in an effort to identify what caused the fire.