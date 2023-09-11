Photo gallery: Catawba vs. Livingstone football
Published 10:39 am Monday, September 11, 2023
Catawba's fans. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's receiver Jordan Mitchell 8 catching a TD pass. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's LJ Turner 28. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Marquece Williams 21 taken down by Livingstone's Justin Hutchinson 12. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone's Davion Watkins 23 and Catawba's DJ Neal 25. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lee Bracey jr 4 and Livinstone's Sabian Campbell 21. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingtone QB Kameron Howard 16 being tackled by Jayulen Hinton 41. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone QB 16 Kameron Howard 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Coach Tyler Haines. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba Coach Tyler Haines. Livingstone's Davion Watkins 23 scoring a TD.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 passing behind block by Kanyon James 56 on Kobe Pringle 91. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone Coach Sean Gilbert. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Christian Bennett 23. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingtone's Terrelle Weathers 30 and Catawba's Christian Bennette 23 and CJ Brown 99 moving in to make the tackel. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone's QB Kameron Howard 16. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Lee Bracey Jr 4 with Livingstones' Osmanis Aguilera 11. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone's William Guyon 7 and Catawba's Maurice Jones 2 making the tackle. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
coin toss by the Salisbury Mayor photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone kicker Jason Zapata 13 with an on sides kick.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bryson Sims 37 kicking extra point.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba kick off by Bryson Sims 37. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's CJ Browan 99 stacking the Livingstone QB Lamontay Carr 17 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Kobe Christian 87 made a catch and is being tackled by Trey Overton 47.photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone's Davion Watkins 23 scoring a TD.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Livingstone's Matthew Henry 88 scoring a TD with Catawba's Teddy Creecy 9 covering. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 knocked out of bounds on the 3 yard line.. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba 's Juice Matrin 3 returns an interception for a TD with John Robert Boyd 54 protecting him. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba 's Marquece Williams 21 pops through a hold for a gain. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's QB Preston Brown 7 passing. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bo Pryor 6 ran the opening kickoff back for TD but it was called back for a penalty. Livingstone's Justin Hutchinson 12 and Catawba's Anton Popov 1. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bo Pryor 6 ran the opening kickoff back for TD but it was called back for a penalty. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Bo Pryor 6 lifted up by Cam Ivy-Young 53 after scoring a TD. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba 's receiver Jordan Mitchell 8 break free for a long TD score. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba's Jordan Mitchell 8 catches a pass with Livingstone's Jaydenb Reeder 25 hitting him high. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Catawba won the Mayor’s Cup with a 55-15 win against Livingstone on Saturday. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.