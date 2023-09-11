Photo gallery: Catawba vs. Livingstone football

Published 10:39 am Monday, September 11, 2023

By Post Sports

Catawba won the Mayor’s Cup with a 55-15 win against Livingstone on Saturday. Photos by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post.

