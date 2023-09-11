Former Rowan Co. detention officer charged with child abuse Published 12:22 pm Monday, September 11, 2023

(Correction: An initial report said that McDowell was arrested on Sept. 8. He was arrested on Sept. 7)

SALISBURY — A former Rowan County Detention Officer has been charged with felony child abuse.

According to information from the Salisbury Police Department, Cody Austin McDowell, 29, and his wife, Danielle McDowell, were both charged on Thursday (Sept. 7) with felony negligent child abuse, which resulted in serious injury.

The couple were also charged with failing to report child abuse. The Salisbury Police Department was reportedly notified of the incident on Aug. 9 after the juvenile, whose name and sex are not being released, was admitted to an area hospital.

The injuries were severe enough that the child was reportedly transported to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center. The injuries were described by law enforcement as bruising and general malnourishment.

Two other adults were charged in connection to the crime. Jennifer Coffin and Anna Coffin reportedly lived at the same residence as the McDowells. Both Coffins were charged with failure to report child abuse.

Cody McDowell was released on a $100,000 bond. The remaining adults who were charged were given criminal summons.