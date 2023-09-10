New garbage trucks coming to Spencer Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

SPENCER — The town of Spencer is preparing to put a new automated side load (ASL) garbage truck into service beginning Sept. 25. This change will aid the Public Works staff in their endeavor to serve the town by streamlining the collection process, reducing delays in waste collection due to vehicle maintenance, and increasing staff time to work on other projects around town.

With this truck come several collection adjustments outlined in a brochure that will arrive in mailboxes in the near future. Some things that may be impacted are street parking, container placement and the collection schedule. The town will host a community information session on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 6-7:15 p.m. at town hall. Lemonade and cookies will be provided while town staff review the upcoming changes in waste collection.

More info at https://spencernc.gov/collection-changes-are-on-the-horizon/