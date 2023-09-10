Harris Teeter launches campaign to support United Way and The Salvation Army Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 10, 2023

Harris Teeter has announced the launch of its United Way andSalvation Army Round Up Campaign. Now through Oct. 31, Harris Teeter shoppers are invited to round up their transaction to the nearest whole dollar at checkout; 100 percent of funds raised will be distributed evenly among local United Way chapters and Salvation Army commands throughout Harris Teeter’s marketing areas.

“Harris Teeter is proud to continue its support of United Way and The Salvation Army,” said Danna Robinson, corporate affairs manager for Harris Teeter. “By offering a convenient way for our valued associates and loyal shoppers to give back, we can help ensure our communities continue to have access to the critical resources they need.”

Focusing on mental health, substance use, healthy lifestyle behaviors and basic needs, Rowan County United Way works to create an environment of opportunity where thousands of families in our community can have a chance for a better life.

“United Way is deeply rooted in the community and works to address our economic mobility challenges. We are grateful for the continued support and partnership with Harris Teeter,” said Clint Hill, chief development officer for United Way of Central Carolinas. “The generosity of Harris Teeter employees and customers helps break the cycle of poverty for thousands of families and individuals.”

The Salvation Army assists individuals and families-in-need by providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation services and clothing and shelter for those facing homelessness.

“We are grateful for Harris Teeter and our decades-long partnership serving the community,” said Lt. Colonel Jim Arrowood, divisional commander for The Salvation Army of North and South Carolina. “We have seen a tremendous increase in the numbers of requests from families and individuals hit hard by the aftermath of the COVID pandemic and fighting every day to overcome obstacles to their success. Harris Teeter’s Round Up campaign will help thousands of families in desperate need of hope.”

All funds collected through this campaign will remain local, benefitting the United Way chapter and The Salvation Army command in the community nearest to the Harris Teeter at which the money was donated.