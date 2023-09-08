SmokeOut Rally returns to Salisbury for second year Published 12:05 am Friday, September 8, 2023

SALISBURY — The annual SmokeOut Rally returns to the Rowan County Fairgrounds for the second year in a row. The event will be held from Thursday through Sunday morning and includes a gallery where motorcycles created by custom builders from all over the country will be on display.

The Legends Gallery will be located on the outside of the fairgrounds fence, which means that it will be free for anyone from the public to enter. In addition to the builder invitational there will also be a display of custom decorated gas tanks that will be displayed live and sold through an online live auction. Organizer Heather Callen said all of the money raised from the tanks will be donated to the Meals on Wheels charity. Donations will also be accepted both online and through collection bins located throughout the fairgrounds for anyone who wishes to help but does not want to participate in the auction. Callen said that they raised around $15,000 last year through the auction and donations.

Everything else, including the vendors, bike shows, and concerts require tickets to view. A weekend pass is $75 per person without camping included and $120 per person with camping. There are also tickets available for individual days available at the front gate of the event. For more information about the event or the auction, visit SmokeOut’s website at https://smokeoutrally.com/.