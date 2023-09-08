Salisbury man charged with stalking of EMS employees Published 9:27 pm Friday, September 8, 2023

A former employee at Piedmont Triad Ambulance who was previously a member of the Rowan County Rescue Squad is facing two misdemeanor stalking charges, allegedly in connection with female employees of Guilford County EMS.

According to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, Austin Cress, 29, of Salisbury, was arrested August 30 on the two stalking charges. He was charged at the Rowan County Detention Center and released on a $500 bond. His next court date is September 18.

Cress was allegedly able to determine the locations of the women while they were on duty because of his familiarity with EMS practices and protocols, and perhaps by using his work equipment from Piedmont Triad, though exactly what equipment was not specified.