High school girls tennis: West making some waves; Hornets lose one, win one Published 2:12 am Friday, September 8, 2023

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan continued its surge in South Piedmont Conference tennis on Wednesday with a 6-3 win against Carson.

West (7-2, 5-2) has lost twice in the South Piedmont Conference to strong Lake Norman Charter, but has been able to handle everyone else in the league so far.

The Falcons got singles wins from Autumn Yount, Emma Crider, Lucy Moore and Ally Suggs against Carson. West got doubles wins from Crider/Laney Moore and Olyvia Brown/Suggs.

Carson’s Allie Martin won at No. 1 singles and teamed with Brenna Smith for a No. 1 doubles win. Maggie Cooper won in singles for the Cougars (5-3, 4-3).

West added a 9-0 non-conference win against North Hills on Thursday.

•••

MOUNT AIRY — Salisbury lost 8-1 at Mount Airy on Wednesday.

Mount Airy has won back-to-back 1A state titles and is still strong.

The Hornets’ only victory came at No. 2 doubles where Lucy Barr/Meredith Williams won.

• Salisbury bounced back at home on Thursday and rolled 9-0 against Mooresville.

The Hornets (6-2) got singles wins from Millie Wymbs, Barr, Cora Wymbs, Williams, Addie Griffith and Lola Koontz.

The Wymbs sisters, Barr/Williams and Koontz/Griffith won in doubles.