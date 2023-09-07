Snakes on a…Subaru? Published 8:01 pm Thursday, September 7, 2023

1 of 2

KANNAPOLIS — Drivers usually know when they pick up a hitchhiker, but one driver traveling from Mooresville to Kannapolis had an unexpected stow away.

A Subaru driver called for assistance and when police arrived, a young python snake was making his way out of the front grill of the car. Officer Jason Whitley was the brave officer who donned gloves and extracted the snake, with no injury to either party. Members of the Kannapolis police department captured the rescue on camera, just to be sure they could document Whitley’s brave actions.

An official said the snake was taken to animal control and a private adoption meant it has a new home.