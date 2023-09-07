QPR gatekeeper suicide prevention training scheduled Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

Rowan County Public Health and Cabarrus Health Alliance, along with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas, and The S.T.U.D.I.O. (The Simple Things You Do Inspires Others) announced there is a QPR training on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Kannapolis Train Station, 201 South Main Street, Kannapolis.

QPR, which stands for Question, Persuade and Refer, is a simple, three-step program that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide.

Just as people are trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver that help saves thousands of lives each year, people who are trained in QPR learn how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. Each year thousands of Americans are saying “yes” to saving the life of a friend, colleague, sibling or neighbor.

Due to the nature of this program, the training is limited to 30 individuals. Anyone that is interested in attending may go to www.tinurl.com/QPRSept13. For more information, contact LaDonte’ Lee at llee@mhaofcc.org or Tecola Patterson at 20thestudio17@gmail.com.