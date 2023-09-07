Project Puma pulls out of Rowan County Published 12:10 am Thursday, September 7, 2023

CHINA GROVE — The company considering a $250 million investment in Rowan County recently elected to pursue another location, pulling the plug on the project locally.

Project Puma was the codename for a business that was considering moving into the former Hitachi manufacturing facility in China Grove.

According to a July news release from the Rowan County Board of Commissioners, the business was expected to invest $258 million in real estate and equipment and provide 352 full-time jobs by the end of 2029.

News of the company’s change in plans was announced during the regularly scheduled China Grove Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

“It’s a disappointment that they pulled out,” China Grove Mayor Charles Seaford said. “I was hoping that we would be able to get somebody back in that plant rather quickly.”

The facility is located directly east of Interstate 85 at the N.C. Hwy. 152 interchange. The official address is 1 Hitachi Metals Drive, China Grove. Hitachi ceased operations on Sept. 30, 2022.

A connection with the previous developer of the facility initially provided a positive outlook for the project’s fruition, although it would ultimately fizzle.

“They seemed like they were going in all the right direction, as they hired a developer and engineering company that did the plant when Hitachi built it,” Seaford said. “We thought it would be a pretty good go.

“For whatever reason, it was a decision of theirs to pull out. We respect and honor that decision, and we will move on.”

The company that was considering the facility was never formally disclosed. After working with representatives from the company, Rowan EDC President Rod Crider said it just was not the right fit.

“After conducting a thorough analysis, the company determined that the property did not meet their requirements,” Crider said.

Crider remains confident that the facility’s location, among other advantages, will make it an appealing destination for a future suitor.

“Given its favorable location and a lack of available industrial buildings in the region, we feel there will be continued strong interest in this property from other companies looking to expand or relocate their operations,” Crider said.

Seaford similarly expressed optimism.